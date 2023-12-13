Bargersville officers honored after rescuing driver from flaming car

Two Bargersville police officers were being commended for their bravery after they rescued a driver from their burning vehicle on Dec. 8, 2023. (Photo aired on WISH-TV/Bargersville Police Department)

false

BARGERSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Two Bargersville police officers were being commended for a job well done for their response to a fiery crash on Friday night.

The Bargersville Police Department recognized the two officers in a social media post Tuesday.

The social media post also includes bodycam footage of the rescue.

Sometime Friday evening, Officers Cody St. John and Joshua Wheat responded to the area of West Stones Crossing Road on a report of a crash with injuries.

When St. John and Wheat arrived, they found that the vehicle was on fire. The driver was said to be “badly injured and still trapped inside.”

The department says “without hesitation,” the officers bravely worked to pull the driver from the car and put out the flames. Police didn’t share anything on the driver’s condition.

“This is a fine example of these officer’s commitment and dedication to keeping the citizens of our community safe and the selflessness with which they serve,” the post said.

Bargersville is thirty minutes south of downtown Indianapolis, just northwest of Franklin.