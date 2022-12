Local

Bargersville police find body in pond

BARGERSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Police found a body in a pond Thursday morning in Bargersville.

News 8 spoke with Bargersville Police Department Officer, Jeremy Roll. Roll said the body was found around 11:45 a.m. near 3154 south state road 135. He said no further information can be provided at this time.

Police have not provided the gender or identity of the body.