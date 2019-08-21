Bartholomew Co. corrections officer arrested for OWI

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) – A Bartholomew County corrections officer has been arrested after being suspected of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, according to the Indiana State Police.

ISP said a white Jeep, driven by 42-year-old Kimberly Cruser, was seen swerving and making unsafe lane movement as it was headed westbound on State Road 46 near Morgan Willow Trace just after midnight on Friday, Aug. 16.

A traffic stop was then initiated and police said Cruser displayed signs of being intoxicated. Field sobriety tests were administered and she was transported to the Bartholomew County Jail.

She faces a preliminary charge for operating while intoxicated and was also cited for an open container violation.