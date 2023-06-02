Bartholomew Co. shooting suspect in custody after Franklin police chase

35-year-old Robbie Perez, of Columbus, was wanted for the shooting of a man and 2-year-old boy in Bartholomew County on June 1, 2023. (Provided Photo/Bartholomew Co. Sheriff's Office)

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — A suspect wanted for shooting a man and child near Columbus was taken into custody Friday afternoon after he shot himself at the end of a police chase in Franklin.

Police started a search for 35-year-old Robbie L. Perez following a Thursday night shooting that injured a 36-year-old man and a 3-year-old boy on Elm Street in Hope.

Investigators believed Perez, a resident of Columbus, drove away from the scene in a silver Chevrolet HHR.

Just before 11 a.m. Friday, police spotted Perez’s Chevy going west on King Street toward Franklin from I-65, the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

Officers from the Franklin Police Department caught up with Perez and tried to pull him over, but he refused to stop.

Perez then led officers on a brief chase. When the pursuit ended, officers approached the silver Chevy and found Perez “suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” the sheriff’s office said.

Perez was transported to an Indianapolis hospital for evaluation and treatment. He is under arrest on two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, according to the sheriff’s office.

A gun was found in the vehicle, but police didn’t say if it was the same weapon used in the Hope shooting.

Investigators believe the Thursday night shooting was the result of an ongoing feud between Robbie Perez and George Perez Jr., the 36-year-old victim. The two men are brothers, according to police.

George Perez Jr. has been released from the hospital. His son, the 3-year-old boy, remains in critical condition.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Det. Jason Lancaster at 812-565-5928.

Ed. Note: The sheriff’s office initially said that the wounded child was 2 years old when he is actually a year older.

