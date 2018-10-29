Bartholomew County police continue search for missing Brownstown man

Joseph Ross (Photo Provided/Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office)

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — Bartholomew County police said Monday they are continuing to search for a missing 25-year-old from Brownstown in Jackson County.

Joseph Ross disappeared May 13 after entering a wooded area near Amberley Addition in Columbus and has not been seen since. The neighborhood is east of South Marr Road between U.S. 31 and State Road 46.

Ross is described as 5-feet-10 and weighing from 135-145 pounds with blond hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a green T-shirt.

“We continue to follow all leads; however, we remain extremely concerned about Joseph’s welfare," said a Facebook post Monday from Detective Terry Holderness of the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Holderness at 812-565-5927 or call the office's tip line at 812-379-1712. You do not have to leave your name. People can also email information to sheriff@bartholomew.in.gov.