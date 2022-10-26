Local

Battle Scarred Motorsports launching Indianapolis chapter to help Hoosier veterans and first responders

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An organization that uses racing to help military veterans and first responders is set to open a chapter in Indianapolis ahead of the 2023 racing season.

Battle Scarred Motorsports, founded in 2017 by retired U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Brian Czech, lets members use the racetrack as a tool to build bonds and help them cope with issues like post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, anxiety, and the stresses associated with settling back into civilian life.

To celebrate the new Indy chapter, Battle Scarred Motorsports will host a launch party Wednesday evening at SILO Auto Club and Conservancy.

Jamal Milek, the director of marketing and strategy for Battle Scarred Motorsports, and Lesley Farner, the Indianapolis chapter lead, stopped by Daybreak to discuss the organization and preview the launch party.

“Battle Scarred Motorsports’ mission is to provide military veterans and first responders a safe place to bond, find purpose and engage with citizens to better reacclimate to civilian life,” Milek said. “We achieve that through basically building a racing program and allowing these people to get access to an environment that similarly resembles a military-like environment so they can build strong bonds with other military members and civilians and basically help overcome PTSD and some of the other issues, they have to deal with.”

A new chapter in Indianapolis makes a lot of sense, according to Farner.

“It’s a racing place,” Farner explained. “I participated with Battle Scarred Motorsports in South Carolina in June and I was just blown away and we wanted to do it here. I mean, it’s the perfect city for it.”

Wednesday’s event at SILO Auto Club (644 E. Washington St.) begins at 5 p.m. Farner says SILO is the “perfect setting” for the launch party because “you’re surrounded by beautiful cars.”

Farner, who also races for BSM, will be on hand to share some of her experiences. She will be joined by IndyCar race winner Graham Rahal, U.S. Air Force veteran and active adaptive racing driver Karah Behrend, and Brian Czech, president and founder of Battle Scarred Motorsports.

Dixie the Praying Dog, a therapy dog trained to provide comfort to veterans and children with disabilities, will also make an appearance. Music will be provided by popular Indiana salsa music DJ, Jorge Torres.

Tickets can be purchased in advance at a discounted rate of $20 or for $25 at the door. The organization says 100% of the money raised will stay in Indiana to benefit Hoosiers.