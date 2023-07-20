Be not afraid: There is no man-eating snapping turtle in Monroe Lake

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — If you have heard a story swimming around about what could possibly be Indiana’s next lake monster, think again.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources Division of Fish and Wildlife is telling the public to “rest easy” as a viral Facebook post claimed that a 300-year-old, 9-foot snapping turtle killed a man at Lake Monroe.

A Facebook post from the department, which led with “Things we never thought we’d need to post…” told Hoosiers they can relax, as there is not a giant man-eating snapping turtle roaming Monroe Lake, promising the attack was “completely false.”

The viral post has over 16,000 shares, claiming a man had died from a snapping turtle attack.

The department used this post as a polite reminder of the “importance of checking sources when reading something shocking or out of the ordinary.”

They also encouraged that if anyone has wildlife-related questions or curiosities regarding these sorts of “tall tales,” don’t be afraid to ask them.