‘Be our coach’: Special Olympics athletes call for community help

A coach for the Shelby County Reds talks with players during a Special Olympics Indiana softball game Sept. 7, 2024, in Greenwood, Ind. (Photo by Grace Walton/Mirror Indy)

INDIANAPOLIS (MIRROR INDY) — It was the final inning. The Washington Township Diamonds had a commanding lead. But their opponents had just scored two runs.

From the outfield, 22-year-old Sam Routt called out to his teammates: “Come on guys, we only need one more out! Let’s do this!”

The Indianapolis team had fought hard in practices and sectionals to reach the softball championship game of the 2024 Indiana Special Olympics on Sept. 7. So it was time to invoke a Babe Ruth quote hanging in their dugout: “You just can’t beat the person who never gives up.”

The pitcher threw the ball. A Johnson County Cougars batter swung, sending it past the pitcher’s mound. A Diamonds player picked it up, forcing an out on second base.

The Diamonds were champions. Routt ran to his teammates as cheers erupted from fans wearing orange and blue.

Gold medals were coming. But first, coach Sue Gordon passed out Baby Ruth candy bars. “This excitement and joy,” she said, “that’s what it’s all about.”

The moment would not have been possible without the determination of athletes or the volunteers who support them. Special Olympics Indiana, founded in 1969, hosts free competitions for people who have intellectual disabilities. Athletes of all ages can join a local team and play more than 20 different sports, including basketball, soccer, swimming, track and field and cornhole.

“Before Special Olympics, there was nothing,” said Chris Akers, a programming director and former coach. “You were a good athlete, but no one ever knew it.”

The nonprofit also has another league, Unified Sports, where people who do not have intellectual disabilities can play alongside those who do. But with so many programs, Special Olympics has seen a surge of demand for coaches in Indiana: even though more than 19,000 Hoosiers competed last year, there were fewer than 900 coaches across the state. Marion County needs at least 50 more, a Special Olympics spokesperson said.

Gordon started as a volunteer when her daughter joined Special Olympics in elementary school. She watched from the sidelines for years as Emily made new friends and grew her confidence.

“As you get to know the athletes and the community, it’s really hard to stand back and not help,” Gordon said. “Coaching is about being that role model, mentor and friend.”

Now, mother and daughter are celebrating as state champions. Gordon wants others to experience moments like this.

“This is something you could be a part of,” she said. “There are a lot of athletes in many counties who don’t have coaches that step up.”

How to get involved

Community members interested in becoming a coach or a volunteer can fill out a form or call 317-328-2000. The nonprofit provides training and certifications for different levels of play.

Sam Routt, the championship-winning outfielder who has participated in Special Olympics since 2021, wants you to pick up the phone.

“It’s a fun opportunity for people with disabilities to feel like they have a place in the community, a place where they belong,” Routt said. “It would mean a lot if you could be our coach.”

Mirror Indy reporter Mary Claire Molloy covers health. Reach her at 317-721-7648 or email maryclaire.molloy@mirrorindy.org. Follow her on X @mcmolloy7.