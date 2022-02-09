Local

Be sure to update your WISH-TV news app

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you have the WISH-TV news app, be on the lookout for available updates.

We’ve issued a new version to fix bugs, increase content, improve speed and better the user experience.

To update the app on iOS devices:

Open the App Store on your device

Click your profile in the top right corner

Scroll down to find the WISH-TV news app

Hit the update button

The current iOS version is 4.35.770059624.

To update the app on Android devices:

Open the Google Play Store

In the search bar at the top of the page, enter WISH-TV

Find the icon of the WISH-TV app. Sometimes, a page belonging to the app will open automatically on the screen and you won’t have to choose from a list.

If an update is available, a button labeled “Update” will be at the top of the page next to the icon and app title name

Tap on the “Update” button to download the update

When the update is complete and installed, the “Update” button will instead say “Open”

The current Android version is v4.35.5.2.

If you do not have the WISH-TV news app, you can find it in the App Store or Google Play.