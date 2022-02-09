Be sure to update your WISH-TV news app

Local

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you have the WISH-TV news app, be on the lookout for available updates.

We’ve issued a new version to fix bugs, increase content, improve speed and better the user experience.

To update the app on iOS devices:

  • Open the App Store on your device
  • Click your profile in the top right corner
  • Scroll down to find the WISH-TV news app
  • Hit the update button

The current iOS version is 4.35.770059624.

To update the app on Android devices:

  • Open the Google Play Store
  • In the search bar at the top of the page, enter WISH-TV
  • Find the icon of the WISH-TV app. Sometimes, a page belonging to the app will open automatically on the screen and you won’t have to choose from a list.
  • If an update is available, a button labeled “Update” will be at the top of the page next to the icon and app title name
  • Tap on the “Update” button to download the update
  • When the update is complete and installed, the “Update” button will instead say “Open”

The current Android version is v4.35.5.2.

If you do not have the WISH-TV news app, you can find it in the App Store or Google Play.

