Beatles-themed concert to rock state fairgrounds on 60th anniversary of Indy show

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Saturday might be Beatles Day at the Indiana State Fair, but Beatles fans will have to find a way to “Get Back” soon – a special concert celebrating 60 years since the rock legends performed in Indy is coming!

The Indiana State Fairgrounds announced Saturday morning that the special one-night-only concert will come to the Indiana Farmers Coliseum at 7 p.m. Sept. 3.

The concert will feature a live listening session of the Beatles’ original performance in 1964 in Indianapolis. Shortly after, Beatles tribute band 1964 will perform the Fab Four’s original setlist.

The celebrations don’t stop at the music – Beatles-themed food and drink will be up for grabs, along with themed photo stations, music, and merchandise scattered throughout the Coliseum.

There will also be a Beatles-themed Rubik’s cube art installation, created by Indiana artist Cory Heimann.

General admission tickets are $5, which the fairgrounds says is the same price as the original 1964 tickets. Floor tickets are also on sale for $25.