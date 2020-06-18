Bedford police say missing boy has been located

BEDFORD, Ind. (WISH) — Bedford police were asking for help to locate a missing 8-year-old boy on Thursday, but later reported he has been located.

The boy, identified as “Christopher” and “Christoper” in a Facebook post by Bedford Police Department, had last been seen about 12:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of 16th Street and Hawthorne Drive. That’s west of Otis Park on U.S. 50.

The boy was wearing gray and red gym shorts and a gray sports shirt. The post did not give the boy’s full name or any additional identifying information.

Anyone with information was asked to call 812-275-3311 or 911.