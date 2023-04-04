Beech Grove High School evacuated due to smoke

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Beech Grove High School was evacuated Tuesday due to concerns about a smoke-related issue inside the school.

Firefighters were called to the school just before 12 p.m. for a possible chemical spill, but the fire department has not said if chemicals were involved. At 1 p.m., police and fire crews were still at the scene.

Officials have not confirmed if anyone was injured.

“School buses have been called for pickup of bus-riding BGHS students,” Mitzi Garman, director of communication and community engagement for Beech Grove Schools confirmed to News 8.

Garman says students who ride the bus will be taken home as soon as possible. Students who drove to school are expected to be released around 1 p.m.

There may be a disruption to drop-off times for our other schools. The school district will communicate that information to parents.

News 8 has reached out to police and fire crews for more information