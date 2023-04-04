Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Beech Grove High School evacuated due to smoke

by: Daja Stowe
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Beech Grove High School was evacuated Tuesday due to concerns about a smoke-related issue inside the school.

Firefighters were called to the school just before 12 p.m. for a possible chemical spill, but the fire department has not said if chemicals were involved. At 1 p.m., police and fire crews were still at the scene.

Officials have not confirmed if anyone was injured.

“School buses have been called for pickup of bus-riding BGHS students,” Mitzi Garman, director of communication and community engagement for Beech Grove Schools confirmed to News 8.

Garman says students who ride the bus will be taken home as soon as possible. Students who drove to school are expected to be released around 1 p.m.

There may be a disruption to drop-off times for our other schools. The school district will communicate that information to parents.

News 8 has reached out to police and fire crews for more information

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Federal appeals court denies Trump’s bid to stop ex-aides from testifying in Jan. 6 probe
National News /
Symphony on the Prairie returns with tribute shows, Indiana Jones, and more!
Local News /
Why do Masters champions win a green jacket?
Sports /
Anti-war officer from Putin’s elite security team defects
International News /