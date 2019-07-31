Beech Grove High School opens on time despite tornado damage

BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WISH) — Several central Indiana school districts are beginning a new school year this week. For many, it is business as usual, but at Beech Grove High School, students and staff are still dealing with the damage left behind by a tornado in June.

The tornado touched down on Saturday, June 15 with winds as high as 110 miles per hour. School officials said the storm damaged more than 25 classrooms but were determined not to push back the start of school.

Over six and a half weeks, $9 million worth of repairs were done on the high school buildings. Superintendent Paul Kaiser said there is still a lot of work to be done, but all students will have a place to learn as of July 31. Classrooms in the Science Academy and Enrichment Academy are still under construction. Kaiser said the goal is to have those classrooms back up and running by the end of the first semester.