Beech Grove hosts 23rd annual IndyVet Pet Carnival

BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WISH) – Get ready for some fun and furry entertainment as hundreds of animals will participate in the 23rd annual IndyVet Pet Carnival on Saturday from 10 a.m to 2 p.m.

It will take place at the IndyVet Emergency & Specialty Hospital in Beech Grove.

The event is for animal lovers and their pets. It’s a day when pet owners can find out about goods and services from area vendors and enjoy displays, competitions, pet caricatures, a pet psychic and more.

The carnival is free, but guests are asked to bring pet food, cleaning supplies, litter and other items for donation to local animal shelters.

There will be a “Dachshund 500” competition, “best pet trick” competition, “best dressed pet” contest, Elite Performance K-9s demonstrations (agility, frisbee, etc.), small and large dog pie-eating contests and an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Mounted Patrol Unit (two officers and horses).