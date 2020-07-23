Beech Grove HS football, basketball student-athletes under quarantine after COVID-19 exposure

BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WISH) — Student-athletes in both the Beech Grove High School football and boy’s basketball programs are under quarantine after contact tracing indicated they had been exposed to someone who tested positive to COVID-19.

Beech Grove City Schools made the announcement Thursday. According to school officials, the high school was made aware of the positive test on Wednesday.

“We continue to take the safety of all of our students and staff very seriously,” a statement posted on the school’s Facebook page read. “We continue to monitor the situation and make adjustments as necessary.”

The student-athletes will be under quarantine for 14 days.

Student-athletes in the cheerleading and boy’s soccer programs were also notified of a possible secondary contact, the statement read. Those student-athletes have been instructed to self-monitor their symptoms for 72 hours. They are allowed to continue participating in extracurricular activities.

Full statement from Beech Grove City Schools:

On Wednesday, July 22, Beech Grove High School was made aware of a positive COVID-19 test. As a result of that positive test, Beech Grove City Schools made the decision to quarantine our student athletes in our football and boys basketball programs based on contact tracing for 14 days due to a possible primary contact. Cheerleading and boys soccer were notified of a possible secondary contact and have been asked to self-monitor symptoms for 72 hours, but are allowed to continue extracurricular activities if they choose to do so. We continue to take the safety of all of our students and staff very seriously. We will continue to monitor the situation and make adjustments as necessary. If you have questions or concerns, please contact our high school principal, Dr. Elizabeth Walters, ewalters@bgcs.k12.in.us, or our superintendent, Dr. Paul Kaiser, pkaiser@bgcs.k12.in.us. Beech Grove City Schools

