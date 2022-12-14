Local

Beech Grove Mayor Dennis Buckley will not seek fourth term

BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WISH) — Dennis Buckley, the mayor of Beech Grove, announced Wednesday that he will not seek a fourth term as mayor. He was elected in 2011, and will end his term when it expires on Jan. 1, 2023.

According to a release, he’s Marion County’s longest serving mayor.

“It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve the people of Beech Grove,” Buckley said. “I am proud that our team has improved every facet of city government in Beech Grove, and that our work has transformed our community in a meaningful way.”

