Beech Grove officials meet with bidders for sale of sewer system

BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WISH) — Some Beech Grove residents are concerned about the proposed sale of the city’s sewer system.

Protesters on Monday night stood outside of a closed-door meeting at City Hall where the mayor and other officials talked with bidders from three companies: Aqua America Indiana, Indiana American Water and Citizens Energy.

Mayor Dennis Buckley said Monday before the meeting that the current system was developed in the 1940s. He said the appraised value of the sewer system has dropped by $2 million over the last two years.

He said, “10% of our sanitary system pipe is over 75 years old, and it has lived its life expectancy. It still operates, but you just don’t know what’s going to happen.”

Resident Gary Hall said during the protest, “This is a major concern as a general taxpayer. My property value, everything that’s networked within our community should be focused on the community and residents, and that’s lacking.”

The mayor said part of the proceeds from the sale would go to construct a new police station.

Protesters were asking the mayor to put the sale on the ballot and let residents decide whether to sell or not.