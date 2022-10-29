Local

Beech Grove opens Thompson Trail for pedestrians

BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WISH) — The city government of Beech Grove opened its new pedestrian trail Friday afternoon.

The 1-mile asphalt Thompson Trail runs along the north side of Thompson Road between Emerson and Ninth avenues in the city in southeastern Marion County.

The new addition is in one of the busier parts of the community and will allow for foot and bike traffic to safely access stores, restaurants, and local businesses, government leaders say.

Beech Grove Mayor Dennis Buckley said, “There’s not any sidewalks on Thompson Road, and people were walking on the street. Thompson is a major thoroughfare with lots and lots of traffic. So, we have to do whatever we can to get pedestrians off of Thompson Road.”

This is the city’s second trail project to be completed in 2022.