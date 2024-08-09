Beech Grove to add new roundabout at Churchman and Emerson avenues

BEEH GROVE, Ind. (WISH) — The City of Beech Grove has announced plans to enhance safety and traffic flow by adding a new roundabout at a high-risk intersection.

A $3.4 million investment from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Planning Organization will support the construction of the roundabout at the Churchman and Emerson Avenue intersection. This area connects Beech Grove’s Main St. with Hornet Ave., which leads to the Hornet Park Community Center and Beech Grove High School.

The City aims to transition from traffic signals to the new roundabout by 2027.

Meanwhile, construction is already underway on a new peanut roundabout at the Churchman, Perkins, and Southern avenues intersection. This project, funded by a $1.5 million investment, is designed to improve traffic flow without completely re-aligning the streets and is expected to be finished by the end of this year.

“The Indianapolis MPO is a valued partner in making the streets of Beech Grove safer for our citizens and visitors who travel them every day,” said Mayor Coffman in a release. “The MPO’s investment in our community will have a real-world impact and make a difference in the lives of countless individuals through the transformation of a dangerous intersection to traffic design that is calmer and more intentional.”