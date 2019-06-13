Beech Grove to build roundabout at Churchman, Perkins avenues

BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WISH) - The city of Beech Grove on Thursday announced plans for a new roundabout.

It's being made possible thanks to a federal grant.

Mayor Dennis Buckley was on hand Thursday morning to receive the ceremonial $1 million check from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Planning Organization.

The roundabout will be built at the southeast corner of Churchman and Perkins avenues.

The city will build a new type of roundabout, in the shape of a peanut.

Buckley said the project will save lives.

Officials hope to have the roundabout completed by July 2022.