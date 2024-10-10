Beech Grove welcomes Swifties with Main Street (Taylor’s Version)
BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WISH) — Beech Grove officials on Wednesday announced that the city will welcome Swifties and those who love them during Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour stop in Indianapolis with Main Street (Taylor’s Version).
Beech Grove will temporarily be called Beech Grove (Taylor’s Version) in honor of Swift’s visit to central Indiana from Nov. 1 through Nov. 3, according to Beech Grove Mayor James Coffman.
The idea for the Swift-focused events came from Beech Grove Clerk-Treasurer Samantha Stratton. A Beech Grove native, Stratton is a long-time Swiftie and Main Street business owner.
Silver Linings Coffeehouse and The Local Radish will hold a block party from 6-9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, opening up the 600 block of Main Street so pedestrians can participate in the festivities.
From Nov. 1 through Nov. 3, the participating Main Street (Taylor’s Version) businesses are:
- 5th Ave Grill and Bar
- Alice & Agnes Boutique – Taylor Swift-themed décor, bracelets, and a 13% discount on merch
- Eckstein Shoe Store and Repair
- Gwendolyn Lee Cakery – Taylor’s Chai Sugar Cookies
- Hey Now Pizza – Taylor Swift-themed pizza, the “Midnights Snack,” and a $19.89 combo
- Napoli Villa – The Lavender Haze Martini, and 15% for anyone dressed in a Taylor era
- The Tea Room of Rustic Root – Popstar-inspired high tea with the Taylor Swift-inspired theme, “It’s me, hi, I’m the problem it’s me, at tea time, everybody agrees”
- Scarlet Lane Brewing Beech Grove
- Silver Linings Coffeehouse – Taylor-themed drinks, friendship bracelets, merch, and the following events: Taylorween on Oct. 31, Reputation-themed day on Nov. 1, Taylor-themed drinks and Block Party on Nov. 2, and “Track 5 Sunday” on Nov. 3.
- Spalding Jewelry
- The Local Radish – Bracelet station, Taylor Swift sticker giveaways, snacks, and merch
“During the Eras Tour stop in Indianapolis, we encourage all Swifties to stop in for some small-town hospitality along our Main Street,” said Mayor James Coffman, who is the proud father of a young Taylor Swift fan. “The Eras Tour has had a significant economic impact on every community it visits, and we are thrilled Ms. Swift is closing her tour just ten minutes away from Beech Grove.”
“During the Eras Tour weekend, we aim to create an atmosphere where “It’s Nice to Have a Friend” and everyone can ‘Shake it Off’ and embrace the joy of this special community,” said Clerk-Treasurer Stratton. “I’m grateful for the many Main Street businesses who are enthusiastically participating in this fun and inclusive weekend.”
