Beech Grove welcomes Swifties with Main Street (Taylor’s Version)

Taylor Swift performs onstage July 27, 2024, during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Olympiastadion in Munich, Germany. (Thomas Niedermueller/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WISH) — Beech Grove officials on Wednesday announced that the city will welcome Swifties and those who love them during Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour stop in Indianapolis with Main Street (Taylor’s Version).

Beech Grove will temporarily be called Beech Grove (Taylor’s Version) in honor of Swift’s visit to central Indiana from Nov. 1 through Nov. 3, according to Beech Grove Mayor James Coffman.

The idea for the Swift-focused events came from Beech Grove Clerk-Treasurer Samantha Stratton. A Beech Grove native, Stratton is a long-time Swiftie and Main Street business owner.

Silver Linings Coffeehouse and The Local Radish will hold a block party from 6-9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, opening up the 600 block of Main Street so pedestrians can participate in the festivities.

From Nov. 1 through Nov. 3, the participating Main Street (Taylor’s Version) businesses are:

“During the Eras Tour stop in Indianapolis, we encourage all Swifties to stop in for some small-town hospitality along our Main Street,” said Mayor James Coffman, who is the proud father of a young Taylor Swift fan. “The Eras Tour has had a significant economic impact on every community it visits, and we are thrilled Ms. Swift is closing her tour just ten minutes away from Beech Grove.” Beech Grove Mayor James Coffman, a Democrat