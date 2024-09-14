Behind on your AES bill? Disconnections are coming back soon

(MIRROR INDY) — If you’re behind on your electric bill, AES Indiana will begin disconnecting and charging late fees again starting Nov. 1.

The utility company paused shutoffs and late fees because thousands of customers have experienced billing problems related to a new system rolled out in November 2023.

However, it isn’t clear if AES has its billing system running normally now. An announcement AES sent to customers Sept. 12 doesn’t mention the system.

And during an Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission meeting in June, AES President Brandi Davis-Handy said customers would get at least 60 days notice before disconnections and late fees resumed.

But counting the day AES emailed its announcement, it will be only 51 days until Nov. 1.

A company spokeswoman didn’t immediately respond to Mirror Indy’s questions about the billing system and notice timeline.

AES can shut off service without visiting your home

When disconnections resume in November, there will be a big change: AES will be able to shut off service without sending someone to the property.

That’s because when the company agreed earlier this year to increase rates to a lower amount than it wanted initially, part of the deal included the ability for AES to remotely disconnect customers.

State law normally requires a utility company employee to go to the customer’s property and give them information about the disconnection. AES now is exempt from that rule.

In its announcement, AES said it will notify customers by phone, text and email.

Make sure your contact information is up to date by going to the AES website and clicking on “My Profile.”

Need help paying your bill?

AES is offering ​​extended payment plans for three, six, nine and 12 months.

Residential customers can learn more by calling 317-261-8222. Commercial customers should call 317-261-8444. You also can find information here.

Financially eligible customers can apply for the Energy Assistance Program, which assists with electric and heating bills — but not water.

Applications open Oct. 1.

Mirror Indy reporter Tyler Fenwick covers economics. Contact him at 317-766-1406 or tyler.fenwick@mirrorindy.org. Follow him on X @ty_fenwick.