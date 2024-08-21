Bell Ford Bridge will soon move to Geist Park in Fishers

The Bell Ford Bridge is going on a road trip. The bridge, which originally spanned the White River in Jackson County, has been restored and will soon be moved to its permanent home at Geist Park in Fishers, The Hamilton County Reporter Newspaper says. ((Provided Photo/Hamilton County Parks & Recreation via The Reporter)

(THE REPORTER) — The Bell Ford Bridge will have a permanent home at Geist Park in Fishers in early September with a final completion date of spring 2025.

The bridge is scheduled to move from the Fishers Parks’ AgriPark, where it has been reconstructed, to Hamilton County Parks and Recreation’s Geist Park, less than a quarter mile away, on Sept. 5 and 6. During the move, Florida Road will be closed from 113th Street to Martha Street. Local access to properties within the impacted area will be provided during the bridge move operations.

The Bell Ford Bridge, built in 1869, is originally from Seymour, Ind., in Jackson County. There it allowed people to cross the White River for about 100 years until it was deemed unsafe. A windstorm destroyed half of the structure, and then the other half fell into the White River in 2006.

Fortuitously, the pieces of the bridge were retrieved from the river and stored in a barn in Jackson County by a bridge historian and engineer. In 2018, Hamilton County Commissioner Mark Heirbrandt and Hamilton County Parks and Recreation collaborated with Jackson County Commissioners to acquire the bridge. The pieces of the historic bridge were then stored at the Hamilton County Jail. Six years after acquiring the bridge, it will finally be installed at Geist Park and used as a pedestrian walkway and bike path, completing a portion of the Geist Greenway Trail. The bridge will serve as a focal point for Geist Park, making it an attractive destination for visitors.

The Bell Ford Bridge holds historical significance as it is the only combination-post truss bridge in the world and has been on the National Register of Historic Places since 2005. It was reassembled with most of its original components but has been modified to fit its new home and purpose. The bridge will not be as long or wide as it was originally, but the historic integrity of the structure remains intact.

The project costs approximately $7.5 million with nearly $3 million in federal funding. This project was made possible because of the collaboration of multiple entities, including Hamilton County Highway Department, Hamilton County Parks and Recreation Department, Jackson County, the City of Fishers, INDOT, and Duke Energy.

“Bringing the Bell Ford Bridge to Geist Park is a tremendous achievement made possible by the efforts of many partners,” Hamilton County Parks Director Chris Stice said. “We are excited to see this historic structure become a new landmark that the community can enjoy for years to come.”

The addition of the Bell Ford Bridge is one of a series of upgrades Geist Park will receive. Hamilton County Parks and Recreation plans to update the restroom and shelter as well as add more parking spaces.

Geist Park is an excellent destination to connect with nature, featuring trails, wetland and prairie areas, fishing spots, a canoe launch, and a playground. The new amenities will enable even more visitors to enjoy this beautiful space.