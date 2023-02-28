Local

Ben Davis closes cafeteria due to mouse droppings

Signage for Ben Davis High School in Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ben Davis High School was forced to close its cafeteria on Monday after inspectors from the Marion County Public Health Department found mouse droppings and a door gap that led outside.

The school will resume regular meal service at lunchtime Tuesday, according to Jeannine Templeman, spokesperson for the Wayne Township Schools.

Templeman says custodial workers and child nutrition staff, with the help of the county health department, worked overnight to address the issue.

News 8 has requested an inspection report from the Marion County Health Department.