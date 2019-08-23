Benefit concert to support Brownsburg woman with cancer

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A community is coming together to support a Brownsburg woman who is fighting cancer. The script is flipping on a benefit concert she created in order to help other cancer patients.

Andrea Dougherty’s fight started in February of 2015 in the emergency room.

“They came back within 15 minutes and said we see a mass,” Dougherty said.

The mother of three assumed it was the fibroids her doctor had seen on an early ultrasound, but it was not.

“They did a total hysterectomy and colectomy,” Dougherty said.

It was a 12 centimeter mass on her colon, stage four cancer.

“Really just knocked me to my knees,” Dougherty said.

But a single bible verse picked her back up.

“Matthew 17:20 tells us that if you have faith even the size of a mustard seed that you can move mountains,” Dougherty said.

That’s where the Mustard Seeds for Andrea mission began and the “Have a Little Faith” Benefit Concert.

“It’s given me power. It’s made me feel like this is my purpose. We’ve come along side three families so far and we’ve raised over $20,000,” she said.

A singer herself, the concert has been Dougherty’s way to celebrate and give back.

“I have through most of this time been very strong physically and emotionally and spiritually. I feel like I’ve grown so much through this and that most recently I feel very weak, so it’s a little bit different,” she said.

And that’s why Dougherty’s supporters have chosen her as the beneficiary this year.

“It feels great to have people gather and it will be an amazing night and hearts will be touched and moved as they always are, but getting to know another person who has walked in my shoes and comes along side them and help them, I do still feel like that is my purpose and what I’ll continue to do,” Dougherty said.

The Have a Little Faith Benefit Concert is set for Saturday, Sept. 7 from 5:30 until 8 p.m. at Avon Middle School South and is open to the public with music, food, silent auction items and raffle prizes.

Dougherty also wrote a book called “Moving Mountains” that is available online.