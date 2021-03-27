Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site celebrates Easter with annual egg roll

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Families are getting a head start in celebrating Easter early during the annual President Egg Roll at the Benjamin Harrison Presidential site on Saturday morning.

It’s a longstanding White House tradition that dates back to 1878.

Children will race to to roll their decorated wooden egg through the presidential lawn using a wooden spoon to push it along.

The free event will have arts and craft, story time, live music and photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny.

The presidential site will be awarding its own prizes in three categories: best dressed egg rollers (12 and under), best decorated egg and best egg course.

The egg roll can also be done at home. Families are encouraged to share their photos on social media by using #2021PresidentialEggRoll.