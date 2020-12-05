Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site hosting annual Family Christmas tour

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site is offering a chance to step back in time and watch the holiday season come alive during the annual LIVE! Family Christmas.

On Saturday morning, guests will be taken to the year 1888 with enactors portraying President Harrison, his Ohio family, and the household staff as they prepare the home for the holidays.

“The home is frosted with holiday decorations and many of them directly tie into that time period,” said Charlie Hyde, president and CEO of The Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site.

Hyde pointed out the spider web and spider in the back parlor and said that finding a spider web in a Christmas tree was considered good luck.

Saturday’s special LIVE! tours run from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. and reservations are required per group capacity limits.

For those preferring to experience the fun from their own homes, the site is also hosting a Facebook Live at 9:45am to take you through the tour virtually.

“While we are taking several precautions, we understand some may still not want to come inside and we hope they will join us on Facebook,” said Hyde.

If you miss Saturday’s special LIVE! tour, you can still see the decorations without the enactors for normal holiday tours which run through December.

For more information on LIVE! Family Christmas or to reserve tickets, click here.