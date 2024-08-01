Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site to host 30th annual Wicket World of Croquet

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Croquet isn’t an Olympic sport, but it’s the game of choice at the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site, which will host its 30th annual croquet event next Saturday.

This year’s Wicket World of Croquet promises to be more exciting than ever with a fashion show, art auction, and, for the first time, free general admission.

Lindsey Beckley, events and marketing manager at the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site, joined Daybreak anchor Jeremy Jenkins to discuss the upcoming event.

“Croquet is a really low-entry level sport,” Beckley said. “Ninety percent of the folks who play, it’s the only time they ever play.”

Participants are encouraged to dress in all white and there’s a fashion show where the best-dressed attendees can walk the runway with models.

The Wicket World of Croquet serves as a fundraiser for the site’s education department, promoting civics education. It also offers a chance for participants to have their names engraved on the Virginia B. Willkie trophy.

For those not interested in competing, the event offers plenty of activities for spectators. The Top View green carpet experience includes interviews with notable personalities. Additionally, artist Jingo de La Rosa will be on-site painting scenes from the day, which participants can bid on and take home as mementos.

“Even if you don’t like to play, this just feels good in my hand,” I said, commenting on the mallet. “It looks good with the outfit, if I do say so myself.”

General admission is free this year in celebration of the event’s 30th anniversary. Beckley encourages everyone to take advantage of this opportunity.

The event will feature two main swings in croquet: the common golf swing and a swing between the legs for more precision.

“Anybody can play croquet. Come on out. We’ve got teams left, we’ve got general admission left,” Beckley said.

The event is rain or shine and advance registration is required. For more information and to get tickets, click here.