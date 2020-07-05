Local

Best of Dick Wolfsie: Animal Dermatology Clinic

by: Dick Wolfsie
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Dick Wolfsie shares a story that is unique to central Indiana.

This week, we continue our “Best of Dick Wolfsie” series with a story Dick did when he took a trip in 2018 to the north side to get an inside look at the curing of animals at Animal Dermatology Clinic.

While at the clinic, Dick got a lesson about dog allergies.

“Dogs and cats that are allergic to food, to fleas, to different environmental allergens like pollen, feathers, mold, danders, mites,” said Curtis Plowgain, with Animal Dermatology Clinic. “Chicken is probably the number one food allergen in dogs.”

The original clinic was started in California in 1980 before expanding to other cities. 

Animal Dermatology Clinic is still in business at 3901 East 82nd Street near the Keystone Fashion Mall.

Check out the videos for more.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

ISDH: Nearly 600 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths

Coronavirus /

Community Link: Edna Martin Christian Center

Community Link /

Some packed beaches to celebrate July 4th despite COVID-19 surge

Coronavirus /

Sunday afternoon forecast

Weather /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.