Best of Dick Wolfsie: Animal Dermatology Clinic

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Dick Wolfsie shares a story that is unique to central Indiana.

This week, we continue our “Best of Dick Wolfsie” series with a story Dick did when he took a trip in 2018 to the north side to get an inside look at the curing of animals at Animal Dermatology Clinic.

While at the clinic, Dick got a lesson about dog allergies.

“Dogs and cats that are allergic to food, to fleas, to different environmental allergens like pollen, feathers, mold, danders, mites,” said Curtis Plowgain, with Animal Dermatology Clinic. “Chicken is probably the number one food allergen in dogs.”

The original clinic was started in California in 1980 before expanding to other cities.

Animal Dermatology Clinic is still in business at 3901 East 82nd Street near the Keystone Fashion Mall.

