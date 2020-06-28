Local

Best of Dick Wolfsie: ‘Double Dare’ host Marc Summers

by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Each and every week Dick Wolfsie shares an interesting and unique story that has a special connection to central Indiana.

This week, we continue our “Best of Dick Wolfsie” series with a look back at a story Dick did with the host of Nickelodeon’s “Double Dare” Marc Summers.

The Indianapolis native discussed getting his start in the show business, including auditioning for and getting the host job on the Nickelodeon game show.

He also talked about his time in Indianapolis.

To learn more about his show business journey, click on the videos.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Patrons at Michigan bar asked to quarantine after about 85 people get COVID-19

Coronavirus /

NBA star Kevin Love is donating $500,000 to UCLA for anxiety and depression research

NBA /

This is what space smells like

National /

Confirmed virus cases hit 10 million as Poland, France vote

Coronavirus /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.