Best of Dick Wolfsie: The ‘Broom Guy’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Each and every week, Dick Wolfsie shares a story that is unique to central Indiana.

This week, we continue our “Best of Dick Wolfsie” series with a story Dick did back in 2016 on the “Broom Guy,” Jim Richter.

For more than 60 years, the “Broom Guy,” Jim Richter, has been a staple of Indianapolis streets.

Richter has been selling his iconic brooms for decades and has developed a special relationship with his customers.

He says his position has given him a special opportunity to talk to people about life, problems they may be going through and brooms.

