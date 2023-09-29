Bestselling author takes ‘Loudmouth’ stand against censorship with new bookstore

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Bestselling author Leah Johnson, known for works like “You Should See Me in a Crown,” is set to open Loudmouth Books, a new independent bookstore in Indianapolis, in response to growing concerns about censorship in literature.

The grand opening is on September 30, in alignment with the Banned Books Week observance (October 1–7).

Johnson is financing the bookstore using proceeds from her book royalties and funds raised through a GoFundMe campaign, which exceeded its $10,000 goal, amassing $16,570.

Leah Johnson stocking inventory ahead of their Sept. 30, 2023 Loudmouth Books opening. (Provided Photo)

This endeavor aims to provide a haven for marginalized voices and controversial literature, amid a climate of increasing literary restrictions.

The store’s establishment comes in response to the legislative landscape in Indiana, including the contentious HB 1447 bill, which particularly impacts books with LGBTQ+ themes.

Johnson’s aim is to empower readers by ensuring access to books that portray a wide range of human experiences, even those deemed too controversial by some.

Beyond offering a platform for banned literature, Loudmouth Books will conduct monthly events, such as “Clear the Shelves,” providing free books to young readers.

The store’s commitment is to serve as a refuge for marginalized voices and authors, striving to maintain a diverse literary landscape.

While Leah Johnson acknowledges her limited experience in bookselling, she is determined to make Loudmouth Books a thriving literary destination. She has sought guidance from industry experts, including Bookshop.org CEO Andy Hunter, and has received encouragement from local indie booksellers.

Johnson and John Green outside Loudmouth Books on Sept. 19, 2023, when Green signed copies of his books. (Provided Photo)

The bookstore is designed to serve as a testament to Johnson’s passion for literature, promoting inclusivity and defending the freedom to read. It’s also seen as a response to the current challenges faced by authors whose works reflect the experiences of marginalized communities.

The store’s mission is clear: to champion marginalized writers and foster an environment where diverse stories can thrive, resisting the growing wave of literary censorship.

Loudmouth Books will occupy a space at 212 E. 16th Street, with its grand opening taking place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Additionally, award-winning author Julian Winters will host a book signing session from 12-1 p.m. during the opening.

Shop the large collection of books, in addition to an array of small gifts such as mugs, enamel pins, pop culture prayer candles by local candlemaker Shisha Candles, puzzles, tote bags, and more in Indy’s Herron-Morton Place neighborhood.

(Provided Photos)

