Bicentennial Unity Plaza announces summer lineup

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — More summer fun is heading to downtown Indianapolis. Bicentennial Unity Plaza on Thursday announced its summer lineup that will feature a range of family-friendly activities.

Bicentennial Unity Plaza is a public space made to commemorate over 200 years of history in Indianapolis.

Construction of Unity Plaza started in March 2022, and the site officially opened in August 2023.

This summer they are offering various activities, such as roller skating, pickleball, and more.

On Mondays and Tuesdays, the lower basketball courts will turn into pickleball courts. The courts are open to all skill levels and participants are expected to pay $10-$15 per hour.

Wednesdays is family night, which features movie nights and live music.

Thursdays through Sundays will feature roller skating at the Elevance Health Roller Rink. 90-minute sessions are $10 per session and $4 for skate rental.

On Sunday mornings, Day Won Fitness will host an outdoor workout series for the second year in a row.

The summer lineup will last from now until September. For more information, visit the official Bicentennial Unity Plaza website.