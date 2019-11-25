Bicyclist critically injured in crash on east side

A bicyclist was critically injured in a crash on Prospect and Kealing on Nov. 25, 2019. (WISH Photo/ Alex Elkins)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A bicyclist is in the hospital after a Monday afternoon crash on the city’s east side.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the intersection of Prospect Street and Kealing Avenue, near Sherman Drive, around 2:45 p.m. Monday on a report of a possible pedestrian struck.

According to police at the scene, a bicyclist traveling north on Kealing ran a stop sign, and a car traveling east on Prospect struck him.

The driver of the car remained at the scene, police said.

Police said the bicyclist, a man in his 30s, was taken to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition.

On at 4 p.m., Prospect Street was closed east of South Sherman Drive and Southeastern Avenue.