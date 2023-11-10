Bicyclist dead after being struck by vehicle in Wayne County

FOUNTAIN CITY, Ind. (WISH) — A bicyclist is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Wayne County Wednesday.

On Wednesday, deputies with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office responded to U.S. 27 North and Whitewater Road on a report of a bicyclist being struck by a vehicle. The report stated the bicyclist had sustained serious injuries during the crash. Upon arriving to the scene, deputies learned Dean Dunaway, 56, of Fountain City, Indiana, was riding a bicycle southbound on U.S. 27 along the southbound shoulder when he collided with a 2005 Maroon Chevrolet Avalanche, which is also southbound on U.S. 27, just south of Whitewater Road.

The Chevrolet Avalanche was being operated by Kathy Miller, 61, of Lynn, Indiana.

Investigators believe Dunaway, for an unknown reason, turned into the path of Miller’s vehicle as it was passing by his bicycle, which led to the collision.

Dunaway was transported to the Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio, by helicopter. Miller was not injured, but she was transported to Reid Hospital in Richmond, Indiana, for a routine toxicology screen. U.S. 27 was closed during the investigation of the crash and re-opened for traffic at 4:25 p.m. Wednesday.

Dunaway was pronounced dead at 4:31 p.m. Wednesday by doctors at Miami Valley Hospital.

Police are still investigating the incident and will provide updates in the coming days.