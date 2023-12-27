Bicyclist dies after hit by vehicle in Morgan County

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A bicyclist died Tuesday night after they were hit by a vehicle in Morgan County.

First responders were called just before 10:45 p.m. to a crash at State Road 67 and Mosier Road. That’s a mostly rural area about five miles east of Paragon.

The bicyclist, whose name and age were not provided, died at the scene, the Morgan County Coroner’s office said in a release.

Police are still looking into what happened and have not said what led to the crash.

The coroner’s office will release the victim’s name once family members have been notified.