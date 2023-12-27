Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Bicyclist dies after hit by vehicle in Morgan County

Bicyclist dead after hit by car in Morgan County

by: Ashley Fowler
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A bicyclist died Tuesday night after they were hit by a vehicle in Morgan County.

First responders were called just before 10:45 p.m. to a crash at State Road 67 and Mosier Road. That’s a mostly rural area about five miles east of Paragon.

The bicyclist, whose name and age were not provided, died at the scene, the Morgan County Coroner’s office said in a release.

Police are still looking into what happened and have not said what led to the crash.

The coroner’s office will release the victim’s name once family members have been notified.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Here are 7 well-known businesses...
Business /
How Ukrainian special forces secured...
International News /
U.S., Mexico to meet for...
National News /
Hubble telescope spots ghostly shadows...
International News /
6-year-old boy traveling alone for...
National News /
South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun...
Entertainment /
IMPD: 1 person hurt in...
Crime Watch 8 /
What impresses head coach Curt...
College Football /