Bicyclist hit, killed in Tippecanoe County by juvenile driver

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A bicyclist was hit and killed Friday night by a juvenile driver in Tippecanoe County.

The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office said deputies, along with the Otterbein Fire Department, were dispatched to a personal injury crash in the 6300 block of State Road 26 West just before midnight. Emergency responders arrived and located a male bicyclist who had been struck and killed.

According to the TCSO, a juvenile boy was driving eastbound on SR 26 West left of the center line in a 2005 Toyota Forerunner when he struck the bicyclist traveling westbound on SR 26 West.

The bicyclist died at the scene.

The roadway was closed for four hours during the investigation. The sheriff’s office says they are still working to determine contributing factors in the crash.

The Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Officer will release the victim’s identity once family notifications are made.