Bicyclist hit, killed on northwest side identified

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A man is dead after a bicyclist was hit on the city’s northwest side early Monday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just after midnight Monday, officers were called to the 5100 block of West 62nd Street for a report of a bicyclist hit by a vehicle.

The man on the bicycle, 34-year-old Lamarr Thornton, was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the vehicle did remain at the scene.

The deadly incident remains under investigation.