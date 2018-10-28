Bicyclist in hospital after being hit by IMPD patrol car

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- A person is in the hospital after being hit by an IMPD officer on the city's west side.

Officer Aaron Hamer with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department confirmed an IMPD officer in patrol car struck a person on a bicycle in the 3000 block of Morris Street, near South Tibbs Avenue, just before 8 p.m. Saturday.

The person on the bicycle was taken to an area hospital with what were classified as "serious bodily injuries," Hamer said.

It appeared to be an accident, Hamer said, and an investigation is underway.

The officer will undergo a blood draw, as is standard procedure in crashes with serious bodily injury, Hamer said.