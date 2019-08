HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — One person is dead following a crash in Hancock County.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says a car and a bicycle collided near 1500 West and 300 North just before 11 a.m.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators say the bicyclist and the driver of the vehicle were both headed westbound when the bicyclist was struck from behind.

Names of those involved have not yet been released.