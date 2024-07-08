Big Bounce America tour comes back to Indianapolis

Big Bounce America announced Monday that it will be stopping in Indianapolis on its 2024 tour. (Photo provided by/ Big Bounce America)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Big Bounce America is bouncing its way through Indianapolis later this month. The event will be held at Watermans Farm from Friday, July 19 to Sunday, July 21.

Big Bounce America is the largest touring inflatable in the world and features seven different inflatables.

Families can enjoy activities such as giant slides, ball pits, climbing towers and basketball.

The bounce house will cover an area of over 24,000 sq. ft. and will stand 32 ft. tall, according to a release. In addition to its main inflatables such as Sports Slam, AirSPACE, and The Giant, this tour stop features a new bouncer, Octoblast.

The attraction is under-the-sea themed and will feature sea creatures like a pufferfish and an octopus. The newest attraction will made up of both inflatable and foam accessories.

“The Big Bounce America is the perfect event for kids and adults alike to get out of the house and enjoy an outdoor event like they’ve never experienced. Complementing the newly expanded biggest bounce house in the world,” Noa Visnich, tour manager of The Big Bounce America said.

The event is open to all ages with sessions organized by age group.

Tickets are now available for purchase online starting at $22.