Big Brothers Big Sisters asking for $100,000 for Giving Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WISH) — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana has sent an ambitious goal for Giving Tuesday. They’re hoping to raise $100,000 in 24 hours.

The organization is celebrating 50 years of serving the Indianapolis area.

The agency says $2,000 supports one match for an entire year. Raising $100,000 would support 50 new matches in 2020.

The agency said the ultimate goal for the upcoming year is to serve 1,400 children. During their 50 years of service, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana has provided nearly 25,000 kids in the community one-on-one mentoring relationships.

Fifty-nine students graduated from the program this year, which is the most they’ve ever had.



“Anybody can really relate to the fact that if there has been someone in your life that has impacted you or guided you or provided support to you or told you that you matter,” development director Caitlin Bain said. “I think it’s much more simple than any kid of big change in a child’s life. I think it just comes down to a human relationship and that’s sometimes all a child needs.”

Matt Rezkalla has been a big brother to mason for about a year. They enjoy playing a variety of games and focusing on the importance of school.

“It was very refreshing and humbling to kind of see the different backgrounds that we both kind of grew up in,” Rezkalla said. “It was also very reassuring and just really opened my eyes to despite where you grow up and how you grow up, he’s still a kid.”

Hundreds of people from the Indianapolis community come together on Giving Tuesday to help support the organization. The agency says meeting the financial goal reduces the number of youth waiting for a mentor. Last year, they raised more than $100,000.

