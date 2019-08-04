Big Brothers Big Sisters holds car wash fundraiser

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – People across the state were able to clean their cars and support Big Brothers Big Sisters at the same time Saturday.

Big Brothers Big Sisters hosted their annual “Crew for Kids” car wash fundraiser at all 32 Crew Carwash locations across Indiana.

Crew Carwash donated 50% from all ultimate wash packages sold to Big Brothers Big Sisters organizations across the state, including central Indiana. Customers were also encouraged to donate.

The organization works to support children by connecting them with mentors, helping them learn valuable life lessons.

“They’ve taught me to help, try to do things the right way, smile, eye contact,” said Noah Dixon, a Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana little.

“We’re trying to teach and mentor Noah but the truth is, we’re learning from Noah as well,” said Billy Schaming, a Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana big. “It’s been a two-way street.”

Last year’s event raised more than $90,000.