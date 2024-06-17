Big Brothers Big Sisters needs more MENtors

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Big Brothers Big sisters of Central Indiana is looking for more men to volunteer.

June is the last month of the Rally for MENtors campaign. The goal is to get 300 men in 3 months to sign up to mentor boys and young men.

Amy Essley with Big Brothers Big Sisters joined Daybreak to discuss the final push to the finish and an event this week.

“Although we serve over 1,000 kids every year, we have about 900 kids on our waitlist, and 725 of those are boys,” Essley said. “So we’re always looking for more men to kind of step up to the plate and help us uh mentor those kids who have reached out and asked for help.”

On Thursday, the organization is partnering with the Indiana Sports Corp to host a Stretch to the Finish event at COhatch Downtown Indy.

There will be free food and drinks and then people can walk over to Lucas Oil Stadium to watch the U.S. Olympic Swim team trials. Admission to the team trials finals is also free. That event begins at 5 p.m.

The organization partnered with the Indianapolis Indians in April, Indianapolis Motor Speedway in May, and Indiana Sports Corp in June. Each partner is promoting the campaign through their platforms and channels, as well as hosting a signature event to get more community members involved as Bigs.

“Part of it is just to learn that it just takes little to be Big. It doesn’t take much to be a mentor. It’s just being consistent and communicating and providing experiences,” Essley said.

To be a mentor, you must be 19 years or older, live or work in or around Marion, Hamilton, or Johnson County, and commit to mentoring a young person 4-6 hours per month for at least one year.

“We ask for a year commitment to see your little, which is your mentee – 2 to 4 times a month. And we actually aren’t looking for the perfect mentor. I mean, anyone can do it. It takes a little to be Big. So you don’t have to be perfect. We’re here to support you along the way,” Essley said. “We know that having this caring, consistent, role model in someone’s life helps with social, and emotional learning. It helps with academic success, and it helps to avoid risky behaviors.”

The Rally for MENtors campaign runs until June 30.