Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana kick-off recruitment campaign

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana wants you to join their ranks as they effort to support the youth of our community with their Rally for MENtors campaign.

More than 1,000 kids in central Indiana are waiting to be matched to a mentor and 800 of them are boys.

Boys wait on average a year-and-a-half for a mentor. The organization is trying to find 300 men in three months.

They are teaming up with the Indianapolis Indians, and Indianapolis Motor Speedway to launch the recruitment effort.

“I wasn’t fortunate enough to have my own little brother, so the opportunity to when I moved to Indianapolis and I went to a couple of Big Brother Big Sister events, I was like this has got to be the thing for me. So, that’s why I joined Big Brothers Big Sisters. It’s definitely been impactful, and meaningful for me,” said Mentor Shawn Roper.

The campaign kicks off on April 1 and runs until June 30.

This story was created from a script that aired on WISH-TV.