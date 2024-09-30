Big Lots is closing 2 more Indiana stores

The future of Big Lots stores in Indiana is unclear after the retail chain announced Monday it would file for bankruptcy. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two Indiana locations are joining the ever-growing list of Big Lots stores that are closing as part of the retailer’s bankruptcy filing.

Since Big Lots filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier this month, more than 300 stores were earmarked for closure. The retailer already confirmed its plans to close about 250 stores by mid-January in addition to the 300+ stores that have closed or will close soon.

One Indiana store designated for closure, the location on Markland Avenue in Kokomo, is already closed.

Now, two more Big Lots stores in central Indiana are preparing two shut their doors. Each store’s web page features bright orange banners reading “closing this location” and advertising sale prices “up to 20% off.”

Newly-announced Indiana store closures:

6225 Allisonville Rd., Indianapolis | Store webpage

1930 E. Connor St., Noblesville | Store webpage

Four central Indiana Big Lots stores are holding closing sales:

138 W. Hively Ave., Elkhart

3958 Illinois Road, Fort Wayne

8401 N. Michigan Rd., Indianapolis

1806 Frontage Rd., Warsaw

Indy-area stores not currently scheduled for closure include:

5520 Madison Ave., Indianapolis

1650 E. County Line Rd., Indianapolis

10235 E. Washington St., Indianapolis

6121 Crawfordsville Rd., Speedway

The low-cost retailer also operates more than 30 other stores in Indiana, including locations in Anderson, Avon, Columbus, Franklin, Greenfield, Seymour, and Shelbyville.