Big Lots is closing 2 more Indiana stores
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two Indiana locations are joining the ever-growing list of Big Lots stores that are closing as part of the retailer’s bankruptcy filing.
Since Big Lots filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier this month, more than 300 stores were earmarked for closure. The retailer already confirmed its plans to close about 250 stores by mid-January in addition to the 300+ stores that have closed or will close soon.
One Indiana store designated for closure, the location on Markland Avenue in Kokomo, is already closed.
Now, two more Big Lots stores in central Indiana are preparing two shut their doors. Each store’s web page features bright orange banners reading “closing this location” and advertising sale prices “up to 20% off.”
Newly-announced Indiana store closures:
- 6225 Allisonville Rd., Indianapolis | Store webpage
- 1930 E. Connor St., Noblesville | Store webpage
Four central Indiana Big Lots stores are holding closing sales:
- 138 W. Hively Ave., Elkhart
- 3958 Illinois Road, Fort Wayne
- 8401 N. Michigan Rd., Indianapolis
- 1806 Frontage Rd., Warsaw
Indy-area stores not currently scheduled for closure include:
- 5520 Madison Ave., Indianapolis
- 1650 E. County Line Rd., Indianapolis
- 10235 E. Washington St., Indianapolis
- 6121 Crawfordsville Rd., Speedway
The low-cost retailer also operates more than 30 other stores in Indiana, including locations in Anderson, Avon, Columbus, Franklin, Greenfield, Seymour, and Shelbyville.