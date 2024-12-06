Indy’s Big Ten Championship weekend features fan fest, tailgate and more

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Big Ten Championship Game returns to the Circle City this weekend. With it comes an updated Big Ten Fan Fest where visitors can get in on the fun before the big game.

Big Ten Fan Fest is Friday (4 – 9 p.m.) and Saturday (10 a.m. – 8 p.m.) at the Indiana Convention Center.

Football will take over more than 200,000 square feet of the convention center, offering interactive games, giveaways, performances from bands and mascots and, of course, food.

Sam Reel, marketing and communications manger for Indiana Sports Corp, says there’s also a refreshed layout, so the event may look different than in previous years.

“If you’ve been downtown before for this, you’re gonna have a little bit of a different experience,” Reel said. “There’s some new games, new activations and really, it’s a great chance for everybody — football fan or not — to come down and have some fun.”

New schools in the Big Ten also add to the updated look, as their branding will be all over the space.

The conference’s expansion to the West Coast also brings new eyes on Indy. Reel says his office is excited to grow with the conference.

“Oregon is an entirely new market,” Reel said. “So getting to show them what Indy is all about — obviously, we host events better than anyone else … It’s really just a great opportunity.”

Along with new schools, there’s also a new event. Taking center stage on Friday is the inaugural Big Ten Takedown, a dual wrestling meet between the University of Illinois and Indiana University. The contest starts at 5 p.m. is included with admission to the Big Ten Fan Fest.

Admission to Big Ten Fan Fest is included with a ticket to Saturday’s Championship Game. Fans without a ticket can get one for $12. Kids age 2 and under get in free.

Those who plan to go are encouraged to fill out the waiver before heading out.

Fans looking for a way to get in on the fun for free should make plans to stop by the south lot of the Indiana Convention Center on Saturday.

Tailgate Town on South Street will take over the lot across from Lucas Oil Stadium from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Fans can expect more giveaways and games, live music, and the St. Elmo’s Shrimp Cocktail Eating Championship.

Eight-time champion Joey Chestnut will be back to try to reclaim the title in the eating contest. Back-to-back defending champion Geoff Esper will not be competing this year.

“Seeing Joey Chestnut eat 16 pounds of shrimp or whatever it is,” Reel said. “Seeing the cocktail sauce fly all over the place. It’s definitely a spectacle if you haven’t seen it yet. Definitely go check it out.”

According to the Indiana Sports Corp., Big Ten Championship weekend is projected to have a $20 million economic impact on the Circle City.

Big Ten Championship Weekend Activites

Big Ten Fan Fest Friday – 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. Saturday – 10 a.m. 8 p.m.

Big Ten Takedown Friday – 5 p.m., in Fan Fest

Tailgate Town on South Street Saturday – 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

St. Elmo’s Shrimp Cocktail Eating Championship Saturday – 3:30 p.m., in Tailgate Town

Big Ten Championship Game Saturday – 8 p.m.



For more information, visit bigten.org.