Local

Big Ten Football Championship Game to return to Indy in 2022

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – WISH-TV Sports Director Anthony Calhoun has learned that the Big Ten Football Championship Game will return to Indianapolis in December of 2022.

News 8 has learned that the Big Ten, as of now, has not decided on future locations beyond next year. Indy’s contract to host the Big Ten Football Championship Game expired this year.

Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said in July the conference plans to rotate the game in the future. Indianapolis has been the home of the Big Ten Football Championship game since 2011.

The title game is a $20 million boost to the city’s economy. Indy just played host to the second-largest crowd ever at Lucas Oil Stadium when Michigan beat Iowa in the championship game.

WISH-TV has learned that the city put in a bid to the Big Ten to host the championship game from 2022-2030, but as of now the Big Ten is only committed to keeping the game in Indy for 2022.