Learn to share the road at a free Bike Indianapolis class Jan. 25

Bike Indianapolis and Indy Parks are offering a free class called “Riding Bikes and Driving Safe” 2:30-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Frederick Douglass Family Center. (Provided Photo/Bike Indianapolis)

INDIANAPOLIS (MIRROR INDY) — Bike Indianapolis and Indy Parks are offering a free class called “Riding Bikes and Driving Safe” 2:30-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Frederick Douglass Family Center.

Tess Woods, a project coordinator at Bike Indianapolis, teaches the classes, sharing tips for cyclists and drivers about their shared responsibility to keep the road safe. Last year in Indianapolis, Indy Pedestrian Safety Crisis data showed that 710 pedestrians and 163 cyclists were hit by cars.

Woods goes most places on a bike, and said she feels like a kid again when she rides. Another goal for her is to remind people of the joy of riding a bike.

“Those are both pieces of our mission, right? Getting people riding and keeping them safe while they’re riding,” she said.

The class has 25 spots, and you have to register online to attend. Use the code 34818 to register.

If you participate, you’ll receive a front and tail bike light to use while riding in the dark.

Bike Indianapolis will use the 90-minute seminar to teach the benefits of riding bikes and tips for safely sharing the road. This class does not include a bike ride.