Bill Gates visits IU School of Medicine

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Bill Gates visited the Hoosier state this week to learn more about Alzheimer’s research at the Indiana University School of Medicine.

The school’s Indianapolis campus is home to the Indiana Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center. It’s one of only 33 centers in the U.S. solely committed to Alzheimer’s research.

During his Tuesday visit, the Microsoft founder and philanthropist toured labs and met with key faculty members, the medical school said on X.

Gates has been a major supporter of Alzheimer’s research and education since his father, Bill Gates Sr., was diagnosed with the disease. Over the last decade, he has personally invested roughly $100 million to the cause.

“With rapidly rising numbers of people suffering from Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia, the disease is taking a growing emotional and financial toll as people live longer,” Gates told Reuters in a 2017 interview. “It’s a huge problem, a growing problem, and the scale of the tragedy – even for the people who stay alive – is very high.”

Despite decades of scientific research, there is no cure for Alzheimer’s disease. However, there are several treatments available “that may change disease progression, and drug and non-drug options that may help treat symptoms,” according to the Alzheimer’s Association.

To find information, education programs, and other resources, click here for information from IU Health or visit alz.org.